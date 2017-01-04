Limavady Chronicle - The Causeway Coast's leading local newspaper. ABC certified.

Wed. Jan 04, 2017

Three Medal honours for Limavady residents
THREE local residents have been honoured by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in her New Year's Honours List. ﻿Mrs ...
Magilligan family lucky to escape from Boxing day blaze
A YOUNG boy has been left with third degree burns following a Boxing Day blaze at the family home.At the time of going t...
Sense of Sadness
TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular Limavady man who died suddenly on Friday.The body of Ben Morrow (17) was discovered...
Magilligan MX Park re-opens
Impressive win for Limavady
Limavady United..............1 Newry City..............0AFTER Friday night's impressive win over highly fancied Newry Ci...
Terrific Racing at Aghadowey Stadium
A HEALTHY crowd attended Aghadowey Oval on Boxing Day and enjoyed some terrific racing and a memorable Caravan Destructi...
Manager Barton Announces McKenna Cup Panel
DESPITE the absence of a number of players who had been regular starters in the past few years Derry manager Damian Bart...