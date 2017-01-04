Login Area
Wed. Jan 04, 2017
News
Three Medal honours for Limavady residents
Limavady Chronicle
THREE local residents have been honoured by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, in her New Year's Honours List. Mrs ...
Magilligan family lucky to escape from Boxing day blaze
Limavady Chronicle
A YOUNG boy has been left with third degree burns following a Boxing Day blaze at the family home.At the time of going t...
Sense of Sadness
Limavady Chronicle
TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular Limavady man who died suddenly on Friday.The body of Ben Morrow (17) was discovered...
‘Now is the right time’
Are you ready to make the leap for charity?
Bungalow plans scuppered by flooding concerns
Drop lbs and raise pounds for Cancer Focus NI!
Sports
Impressive win for Limavady
Limavady Chronicle
Limavady United..............1 Newry City..............0AFTER Friday night's impressive win over highly fancied Newry Ci...
Terrific Racing at Aghadowey Stadium
Limavady Chronicle
A HEALTHY crowd attended Aghadowey Oval on Boxing Day and enjoyed some terrific racing and a memorable Caravan Destructi...
Manager Barton Announces McKenna Cup Panel
Limavady Chronicle
DESPITE the absence of a number of players who had been regular starters in the past few years Derry manager Damian Bart...
Survival of the fittest
Devine nominated for Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver award
Dunlops set for charity match appearance
Joseph McGonigle fancies an extra helping of turkey
